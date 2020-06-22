DC enters phase 2 of reopening

The nation’s capital enters phase two of reopening Monday following months of heavy restrictions in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The District says the start of phase two comes after following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health.

The city says a sustained fourteen day decrease in community spread, a low transmission rate, free testing for District residents, a sufficient healthcare capacity, and a sufficient contact tracing system are all factors that led to entering phase two.

PHASE TWO REOPENING SUMMARY (FULL DETAILS ONLINE):

- Childcare – additional providers can reopen, limit to 10 people per room – children and adults

- Schools can partially reopen, with preference to students who benefit most from in-person instruction such as students in transitional grades and students of site-critical workers – no more than 10 students per classroom

- Colleges and universities may reopen in accordance with District-approved plans

- Some libraries can reopen with expanded service and limited capacities

- Museums can reopen with limited capacity – five people per 1,000 square feet and no more than 50 percent capacity

- Places of worship can reopen to small group services – with no more than 50 people attending, safeguards, and social distancing. Outdoor events could have up to 50 people with social distancing

- Entertainment venues could reopen with up to 50 people and social distancing

- Gyms and studios could reopen with limited access, social distancing and specific safeguards approved by the District

- Some playgrounds can reopen with safeguards

- While work from home is still strongly encouraged, offices can reopen at 25 percent capacity, and social distancing

- Non-essential retailers can reopen for in-store services with safeguards and capacity limits – such as only five people per 1,000 square feet and at 50 percent maximum capacity

- Personal services such as nail salons and massage parlors can reopen by appointment only, with physical safeguards and social distancing (five people per 1,000 square feet)

- Non-essential shared transit can resume

D.C. was under stay-at-home orders starting March 30. That order was extended to June 8 before the District entered phase one of the reopening plan on May 29.

Phase one relaxed a number of restrictions – including allowing restaurants to serve customers outdoors with physical restrictions and social distancing, as well as barbershops and salons providing service by appointment only, and with social distancing measures in place.

While stay-at-home orders were in place, violating them carried a potential fine of $5,000. “Non-essential” businesses – such as bars and restaurants – were closed a week earlier except for delivery service, shortly after Maryland and Virginia announced similar restrictions.