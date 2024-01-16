Best sledding and tubing spots in DC, Maryland & Virginia
WASHINGTON - The D.C. region received over an inch of snow in nearly two year, enough to close schools and federal government offices, creating the perfect snow day.
Capitol Police confirmed this morning that the Capitol grounds are open to sledders of all ages.
"The West Front of the Capitol is well known as the best place for sledding in D.C.’s high-density urban environment," Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton said. "Sledding is a simple, childhood thrill. It is the least we can allow for our children this winter season."
Here are some of the best sledding and tubing locations in the D.C. region.
Sledding and tubing locations in D.C.:
- U.S. Capitol Lawn
- Battery Kemble Park
- Fort DuPont Park
- Winter Sledding Hill
- Fort Reno Park
Sledding and tubing locations in Maryland:
- Rockville Civic Center
- Silver Spring International Middle School
- Agricultural History Farm Park
Sledding and tubing locations in Virginia:
- Nottingham Elementary
- Tuckahoe Park
- Bull Run Hill
- Huntsman Lake
- The Masonic Temple
- Manassas National Battlefield
