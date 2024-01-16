Expand / Collapse search

Best sledding and tubing spots in DC, Maryland & Virginia

By
Published 
Updated 11:41AM
Winter Weather
FOX 5 DC

Sledding during the Blizzard of 2016 with Bob Barnard

FOX 5's Bob Barnard took a sled ride break during the blizzard of 2016.

WASHINGTON - The D.C. region received over an inch of snow in nearly two year, enough to close schools and federal government offices, creating the perfect snow day.

Capitol Police confirmed this morning that the Capitol grounds are open to sledders of all ages.

FOX 5 Weather forecast for Tuesday, January 16

Taylor Grenda has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Tuesday, January 16

"The West Front of the Capitol is well known as the best place for sledding in D.C.’s high-density urban environment," Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton said. "Sledding is a simple, childhood thrill. It is the least we can allow for our children this winter season."

Here are some of the best sledding and tubing locations in the D.C. region.

READ MORE: Winter weather advisory: More snow for DC, Maryland, Virginia as Arctic air brings another cold blast

Sledding and tubing locations in D.C.:

  • U.S. Capitol Lawn
  • Battery Kemble Park
  • Fort DuPont Park
  • Winter Sledding Hill
  • Fort Reno Park

National Mall snowball fight

The D.C. area saw its first significant snowfall in years, resulting in school closures, creating the perfect storm for a snowball fight, "Battle of Snowpenheimer."

Sledding and tubing locations in Maryland:

  • Rockville Civic Center
  • Silver Spring International Middle School
  • Agricultural History Farm Park

Sledding and tubing locations in Virginia:

  • Nottingham Elementary
  • Tuckahoe Park
  • Bull Run Hill
  • Huntsman Lake
  • The Masonic Temple
  • Manassas National Battlefield

Featured

How much snow fell? Totals for DC, Maryland, and Virginia
article

How much snow fell? Totals for DC, Maryland, and Virginia

It's official! For the first time in nearly two years, over an inch of snow was recorded in Washington D.C.!