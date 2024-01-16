Best sledding and tubing spots in DC, Maryland & Virginia

The D.C. region received over an inch of snow in nearly two year, enough to close schools and federal government offices, creating the perfect snow day.

Capitol Police confirmed this morning that the Capitol grounds are open to sledders of all ages.

"The West Front of the Capitol is well known as the best place for sledding in D.C.’s high-density urban environment," Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton said. "Sledding is a simple, childhood thrill. It is the least we can allow for our children this winter season."

Here are some of the best sledding and tubing locations in the D.C. region.

Sledding and tubing locations in D.C.:

U.S. Capitol Lawn

Battery Kemble Park

Fort DuPont Park

Winter Sledding Hill

Fort Reno Park

Sledding and tubing locations in Maryland:

Rockville Civic Center

Silver Spring International Middle School

Agricultural History Farm Park

Sledding and tubing locations in Virginia:

Nottingham Elementary

Tuckahoe Park

Bull Run Hill

Huntsman Lake

The Masonic Temple

Manassas National Battlefield