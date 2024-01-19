Hazardous road conditions across DC, Maryland, and Virginia as steady snow quickly covers surfaces

A steady snow that began coming down quickly across the Washington, D.C. region early Friday morning is causing hazardous driving conditions for drivers around the area.

The snow is accumulating fast and heavy on surfaces as it moves quickly across the region. The flakes began to fall between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard says because of the fast-falling snow that is accumulating quickly, the roadway surfaces and medians are becoming indistinguishable from other surfaces creating unsafe driving conditions.

Virginia Department of Transportation spokesperson Alex Liggitt told Barnard that crews did not heavily pretreat the roadways prior to Friday morning’s storm because roadways already had a substantial amount of residual salt from preparations made earlier this week.

The possibility of new brine freezing to roadways was also a concern.

The steady snow is expected through the morning. Officials advise delaying travel plans as long as possible on Friday. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions and hazardous driving conditions.