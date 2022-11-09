Where results stand after Election Day 2022 in DC, Maryland, Virginia and beyond

Tuesday night, results poured in from races across the DMV, including Maryland governor, D.C. mayor, and ballot initiatives in Maryland and the District.

Here's what you need to know.

Mayor Muriel Bowser won her reelection for D.C. mayor, making her the second mayor in the District to serve a third term.

The District also passed the hotly debated Initiative 82, which will require D.C. employers to pay $16.10 an hour to tipped employees regardless of how much they earn in gratuity.

Brian Schwalb ran uncontested for the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia.

Maryland | CHECK LIVE 2022 Maryland Midterm Election Results

Wes Moore won Maryland governor early Tuesday night after polls closed at 7pm. Moore will become the first Black governor in Maryland, andd his running mate Aruna Miller will be the first woman of color to be lieutenant governor in the state. "We had one mission," said Moore during his victory speech. "Maryland... you showed that if we stand divided, we cannot win—but if we stand united, we cannot lose."

U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown made history in Maryland Tuesday by becoming the state’s first Black attorney general.

Democratic candidate Chris Van Hollen has won the election for one of Maryland’s U.S. Senate seats, according to the Associated Press.

A rematch between U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican Neil Parrott for the congressional district in western Maryland remained too early to call in the state’s most competitive congressional battle.

In Frederick County, 18-year-old Republican Mason Carter won the District 5 County Council race beating his opponent in a landslide.

Jaymi Sterling, daughter of Gov. Larry Hogan, was elected State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County.

Democrat John Sarbanes wins reelection to U.S. House in Maryland's 3rd Congressional District.

Democrat Dutch Ruppersberger wins reelection to U.S. House in Maryland's 2nd Congressional District.

Democrat Steny Hoyer wins reelection to U.S. House in Maryland's 5th Congressional District.

Democrat Glenn Ivey wins election to U.S. House in Maryland's 4th Congressional District.

Republican Andy Harris wins reelection to U.S. House in Maryland's 1st Congressional District.

Democrat Kweisi Mfume wins reelection to U.S. House in Maryland's 7th Congressional District.

Democrat Jamie Raskin wins reelection to U.S. House in Maryland's 8th Congressional District.

Maryland voters also passed a ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Legality would go into effect on July 1st, 2023.

Virginia | CHECK LIVE 2022 Virginia Midterm Election Results

Abigail Spanberger was declared the winner for the U.S. House to represent Virginia's 7th Congressional District, pushing ahead of Republican challenger Yesli Vega by a close margin. A spokesperson for Vega said she would not concede the race, and would continue to look at early and absentee votes.

Democrat Jennifer Wexton won her reelection bid to the U.S. House in Virginia's 10th Congressional District against Republican candidate Hung Cao.

Republican Jen Kiggans wins election to U.S. House in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria.

Democrat Gerald Connolly wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 11th Congressional District.

Republican Robert Good wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 5th Congressional District.

Democrat Donald McEachin wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 4th Congressional District.

Republican Rob Wittman wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 1st Congressional District.

Democrat Donald Beyer wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 8th Congressional District.

Democrat Robert Scott wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District.

Republican Ben Cline wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 6th Congressional District.

Republican Morgan Griffith wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 9th Congressional District.

Other major U.S. races

Florida

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions.

Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate.

Pennsylvania

Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will defeat the Republican and former daytime TV host Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race, Fox News' Decision Desk projects.

Georgia

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp turned back a second electoral challenge from Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, maintaining GOP control in the South’s most politically competitive state and dealing another defeat to the national Democratic star.

Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker are locked in a tight race in Georgia as elections officials continue to count ballots.

Texas

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott decisively won a third term Tuesday night, defeating Democrat Beto O’Rourke in a midterm race that tested the direction of America’s supersized red state following the Uvalde school massacre and a strict new abortion ban.

Arkansas

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office.

Ohio

"Hillbilly Elegy" author JD Vance defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio on Tuesday in a blow to Democrats who viewed it as one of their best chances nationally to flip a seat.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report