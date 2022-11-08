Mayor Muriel Bowser wins reelection

Incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) has won a third term in office, defeating Republican opponent Stacia Hall.

She will become the second mayor in D.C. history to hold the office for three consecutive terms.

Bowser’s reelection campaign focused on her response to the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the District’s efforts to keep city services like trash collection continuing uninterrupted and health care expansion.



In her next term, Bowser has vowed to expand affordable housing, improve public schools, and expand the police force, all while keeping the issue of D.C. statehood top of mind for both D.C. residents and lawmakers.



Opponents Hall, Dennis Sobin (L) and Rodney "Red" Grant challenged Bowser all focused in part on public safety throughout their respective campaigns. Throughout her last term, Bowser faced criticism over increased crime in the city as she pushed for more police funding, with overall crime increasing 3 percent from 2020 to 2021.



"I’ve never been to a community where they said they didn’t want the police. Never," Bowser, said in a radio debate this summer. "We need the police that we need."



Hall, a mother of two and small business owner in Ward 3, campaigned on increasing "police morale and the amount of policing activities" across D.C.

