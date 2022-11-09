Anthony Brown wins to become Maryland’s first Black attorney general

U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown made history in Maryland Tuesday by becoming the state’s first Black attorney general.

Brown defeated Republican Michael Peroutka, a former Anne Arundel County Council member.

Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md., speaks with reporters on the House steps after the last vote of the week in the Capitol on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Thank you Maryland for putting your faith in me as your next Attorney General – I promise to serve with integrity, be an advocate for justice, and push forward the progress we know is possible," he said in part in a statement posted to Facebook Tuesday night.

Brown is a three-term congressman who represents Maryland’s 4th Congressional District, which includes a large part of Prince George’s County and part of Anne Arundel County. He served as lieutenant governor from 2007 to 2015 and also served as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates from 1999 to 2007.

In 2014, Brown lost the governor’s race to Republican Larry Hogan.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.