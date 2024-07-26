Third suspect arrested in connection to Oakton murder

A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Oakton.

Several agencies teamed in the arrest of 20-year-old Wilmer Adli Guzman of Washington, D.C. Adli Guzman has been charged with malicious wounding by mob and is currently being held at the D.C. Central Detention Facility.

He is pending extradition to Fairfax County.

Fairfax County police arrested 27-year-old Maldin Anibal Guzman and 45-year-old Wis Alonso Sorto-Portillo. The two have also been charged with malicious wounding by mob. Police say they are being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

According to police, 47-year-old Nicacio Hernandez Gonzalez of Fairfax was discovered in the 9500 block of Route 29 in Oakton with trauma to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fairfax County Chief of Police Kevin Davis told FOX 5’s Steve Chenevey that the incident stemmed from a simple dispute and was not gang-related. It’s unclear what the issue was, but Davis says the body had blunt force trauma and stab wounds and was discovered in the middle of Saturday afternoon near a popular walking trail near East Blake Lane Park in Oakton.

The investigation into the circumstances of Gonzalez's death remains ongoing. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.