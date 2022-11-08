Initiative 82 passes: D.C. tipped workers to be paid minimum wage

D.C. residents voted Tuesday to pass Initiative 82, which will require D.C. employers to pay $16.10 an hour to tipped employees regardless of how much they earn in gratuity.



Previously, tipped workers made $5.35 as long as they make enough tips to meet the $16.10 threshold. The new pay increase will be phased in over five years. By 2027, employers will have to pay the full minimum wage to employees.



Supporters of the initiative say many tipped workers in D.C. are struggling since the pandemic.



"These workers reported tips went way down because sales went down," Saru Jayaraman, president of One Fair Wage.

"They say harassment went way up. Lots of women reported being asked ‘take off your mask, so I can see how cute you are before I decide how much I want to tip you.’"



Opposition to the legislation say the initiative will affect restaurants negatively, and will in fact hurt tipped employees.



"Restaurant owners will be forced to raise menu prices, cut staff, add service charges to checks, and potentially close altogether," said Julie Sproesser, Interim Executive Director of Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington.



D.C. residents voted on a similar measure to eliminate tipped wage in 2018, but the D.C. Council overturned the initiative after opposition from the hospitality industry.

