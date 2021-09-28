What was that loud boom in DC’s suburbs? FOX 5 meteorologist has the answer

If you heard a loud boom in the D.C. suburbs on Tuesday morning, and wondered what it was, FOX 5 meteorologist Matt Cappucci has an answer for you.

FOX 5 and its team have received multiple reports of the loud boom – primarily in Fairfax County.

According to Cappucci, the sound was an "extremely powerful lightning strike plus a stout inversion, or increase in temperature with height, just above ground. That reflects sound back towards ground and allows it to propagate long distances."

Cappucci elaborated that this is the second time in two weeks that a weak storm has prompted a similar phenomenon.