What time is Trump's military parade? What to expect and how to watch the Army's 250 birthday parade

The U.S. Army’s 250th birthday celebration is on Saturday, June 14. Here's what you need to know.

Military parade time

The Army 250th birthday parade begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 14. Guest entry along the parade route is expected to begin at 2:00 p.m.

Ahead of the parade are two events on the National Mall.

The Army Fitness Competition and Awards Ceremony is from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The Army's birthday festival begins at 11:00 a.m., featuring live military demonstrations, military tanks and more.

Following the parade, a concert will kick off at 7:30 p.m. followed by fireworks.

What to expect

The event coincides with the 79th birthday of President Donald Trump. Army officials estimate that around 200,000 people will attend the evening event.

The event will feature:

6,000+ soldiers

150 military vehicles — including 70-ton Abrams tanks

Black Hawk helicopters and more

Flyovers

A performance by the U.S. ‘Golden Knights’ Parachute Team

In addition to the military vehicles, thousands of troops will march in formation, wearing uniforms representing every U.S. conflict dating back to the Revolutionary War.

The Army birthday celebration had already been planned for months but earlier this spring, Trump announced his intention to transform the event into a massive military parade complete with 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin self-propelled howitzers rolling through the city streets.

Attendees are encouraged to register here. You're allowed to register up to 2 tickets per phone number.

The tickets are first come, first served, per America 250.

Security

Thousands of Secret Service and FBI agents are being brought in from across the country, along with all of MPD and U.S. Park Police.

There will be nearly 19 miles of barricades around the parade and festival, 175 magnetometers for public screening and drones overhead for aerial surveillance.

"The mission is not just to secure an event, but to ensure public confidence in safety. We want every attendee to feel secure — that’s why we are leaving no stone unturned," said Matt McCool, U.S. Secret Service.

Military parade route

The parade will go down Constitution Avenue, from 23rd Street to 15th Street.

"The parade will trace the Army’s evolution from the Revolutionary War through to the U.S. Army of Tomorrow. Attendees will experience 250 years of Army heritage through historical U.S. Army personnel reenactors, period-accurate equipment, vehicles, impressive flyovers, and military bands participating in this landmark event," according to a statement from America 250.

Road Closures for military parade

Officials say to expect traffic and widespread road closures. Avoid driving to the parade and opt for Metro instead. Metro's Smithsonanian Station will be closed on June 14. Festivalgoers are encouraged to use L’Enfant Plaza, Federal Center SW, or Archives–Navy Memorial stations. Parade viewers should consider Farragut West, Farragut North, Federal Triangle, or Archives–Navy Memorial for better access.

The following highway will be closed to vehicle traffic by the United States Park Police on Friday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m. through Sunday, June 15 at 6:00 a.m.:

George Washington Memorial Parkway both directions between U.S. 50 and I-395

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 12, 2025, through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025:

C Street from 18th Street, NW to Virginia Avenue, NW

13th Street from C Street, SW to D Street, SW

C Street from 14th Street, SW to 12th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, 2025, through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025:

D Street from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

C Street from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

Virginia Avenue from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from E Street, NW to C Street, NW

20th Street from E Street, NW to Virginia Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

18th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Eastbound I-395 Exit 1 toward 14th Street / National Mall

Eastbound I-395 HOV exit toward 14th Street / National Mall

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 12:01 a.m. on Friday June 13, 2025, through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025:

North to South Streets:

23rd Street from E Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

22nd Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Henry Bacon Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Daniel French Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle, SW to Independence Avenue, SW

21st Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

17th Street from Pennsylvania, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from F Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place from Independence Avenue, SW to Maine Avenue, SW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to D Street, SW

West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue, SW to Ohio Drive, SW

East to West Streets:

E Street from 20th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW (Eastbound lanes only)

Lower Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street, NW to 14th Street, NW

C Street from 21st Street, NW to Virginia Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street, NW to 12th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 15th Street, NW to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 15th Street, SW to 7th Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street, SW to 12th Street, SW

D Street from 14th Street, SW to 12th Street, SW

Maine Avenue from Independence Avenue, SW to East Basin Drive, SW

Ohio Drive from East Basin Drive, SW to Independence Avenue, SW

Rock Creek Parkway from Virginia Avenue, NW to Ohio Drive, SW

Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

The following highway exits, freeways, expressways, and bridges will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately at 12:01 a.m. on Friday June 13, 2025, through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025:

Eastbound I-395 Exit 1 toward 14th Street / National Mall

Eastbound I-395 HOV exit toward 14th Street / National Mall

Eastbound I-395 Exit 3 toward 12th Street Expressway

Eastbound E Street expressway

Inbound TR Bridge split to Independence Avenue

Inbound TR Bridge split to Constitution Avenue

Northbound Potomac River Freeway exit toward E Street

Westbound I 395 Exit 4A and 4B toward 12th Street, SW and Maine Avenue, SW

Westbound E Street Expressway split to Southbound Potomac River Freeway

Southbound Potomac River Freeway exit toward Independence Avenue and Maine Avenue

Southbound Potomac River Freeway exit toward E Street

Arlington Memorial Bridge

The following expressways will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 9:00 p.m. on Friday June 13, 2025, through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025:

12th Street Expressway

9th Street Expressway entrance from Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will open for local traffic only from approximately 12:01 a.m. on Friday June 13, 2025, through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025:

North to South Streets:

23rd Street from Washington Circle, NW to E Street, NW

22nd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Virginia Avenue, NW

21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

18th Street from H Street, NW to E Street, NW

17th Street from H Street, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

15th Street from H Street, NW to F Street, NW

14th Street from F Street, NW to Lower Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

13 ½ Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to D Street, NW

13th Street from E Street, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to C Street, SW

9th Street from Capitol Square Place, SW to Maine Avenue, SW

L’Enfant Plaza from 9th Street, SW to Independence Avenue, SW

8th Street from E Street, NW to D Street, NW

7th Street from E Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from E Street, NW to C Street, NW

5th Street from E Street, NW to Indiana Avenue, NW

4th Street from E Street, NW to Indiana Avenue, NW

4th Street from Madison Drive, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

East to West Streets:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 19th Street, NW to 1730 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street, NW to 7th Street, NW

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street, NW to 13th Street, NW

I Street from 23rd Street, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

H Street from 24th Street, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

New York Avenue from 18th Street, NW to 14th Street, NW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street, NW to E Street, NW

G Street from 24th Street, NW to 14th Street, NW

F Street from 23rd Street, NW to 14th Street, NW

E Street from 23rd Street, NW to 18th Street, NW (Westbound lanes only)

D Street from 14th Street, NW to 13 ½ Street, NW

D Street from 9th Street, NW to 3rd Street, NW

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street, NW to 4th Street, NW

C Street from 6th Street, NW to 3rd Street, NW

C Street from 9th Street, SW to 7th Street, SW

Constitution Avenue from 12th Street, NW to 7th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 7th Street, NW to 3rd Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 7th Street, SW to 3rd Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 12th Street, SW to 7th Street, SW

Frontage Road from 7th Street, SW to L’Enfant Promenade garage entrance

G Street from 9th Street, SW to 7th Street, SW

Maine Avenue from 14th Street, SW to 7th Street, SW

The following street will open for local traffic only from approximately 12:01 a.m. on Friday June 13, 2025, through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025, except from approximately 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, 2025, where it will be closed to all vehicle traffic:

12th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Maine Avenue, SW

D Street from 7th Street, SW to 12th Street, SW

DCA to close on June 14 for military parade

Reagan National Airport is expected to close on June 14 for up to four hours during the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday celebration.

DCA's closure is to accommodate for military flyovers, parachute jumps and fireworks on June 14.

The closure is expected to affect travelers with scheduled flights for the evening of June 14, according to the airport.

What is still unknown is the exact timing of the closures. The Washington Post reports that the airport could be closed starting at 6 p.m. for three to four hours. Weather and timing of the day's activities would affect the timing and length of the closure.

How to watch the military parade on television and online

FOX 5 DC will be covering the parade, fireworks and festival events all day on June 14. Watch for free on the FOX LOCAL app, available on your smart TV and phone.

Here's how to download FOX LOCAL on your devices.