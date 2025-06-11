Trump warns military parade protesters will 'be met with very big force'

The Brief President Trump defended sending thousands of federal troops to Los Angeles amid immigration protests, saying the situation was "out of control." He claimed the LAPD was overwhelmed and said the city would be "burning" without National Guard support. Trump previewed plans for a military parade in D.C., calling it a celebration of the country and warning that protesters will face a "very big force."



On Tuesday, President Donald Trump defended his decision to send nearly 5,000 National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles and confirmed preparations for a high-security military parade in Washington, D.C., set to coincide with the Army’s 250th anniversary and his own birthday.

Speaking from the White House Oval Office, Trump described the situation in Los Angeles as chaotic and praised federal troops for stabilizing the city after days of unrest surrounding immigration protests.

What they're saying:

"If we didn’t send our National Guard, LA would be burning right now," Trump said. "The city would be on fire, it would be burning down—the rest of it, what’s leftover."

The president claimed California’s governor and local law enforcement had failed to contain demonstrations that turned violent. "The governor is causing a lot of death, a lot of potential death," Trump said. "The police [LAPD] was unable to handle it until we got there; it was out of control."

The Pentagon says approximately 4,800 personnel were deployed-roughly 4,100 National Guard members and 700 Marines-to assist federal agents and safeguard federal property. The Department of Defense estimates the deployment has cost $134 million to date.

When asked how long troops would remain in Los Angeles, Trump said, "Until there’s no danger."

He also defended the conduct of the National Guard and federal officers, saying, "The National Guard needed a little extra help. And we did a good job last night."

At one point, Trump referred to violent demonstrators as "animals," saying, "We have some bad people. We have people, they look in your face and spit right in your face—they’re animals."

Trump’s DC parade moves forward

Trump also confirmed plans for a large-scale military parade in Washington to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary, which will coincide with his birthday on Friday.

"It’s going to be an amazing day," he said. "We’ll have tanks, we’ll have planes, we’ll have all sorts of things. I think it’s going to be great." "We’re going to celebrate our country for a change," he added.

The Army has estimated the cost of the parade at $45 million. Preparations are underway, with 18 miles of barricades being erected across the capital, aerial surveillance planned and increased federal security throughout the District.

Trump warned that any demonstrations during the parade would be met with force.

"If there’s any protestors that want to come out," he said, "they’re going to be met with very big force."

President Donald Trump holds a Cabinet meeting, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in the Cabinet Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Molly Riley)