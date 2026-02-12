DC weather: Valentine’s Day warm up, sunshine; cold rain arrives Sunday

The Brief Valentine’s Day brings sunshine and a warm‑up into the mid‑50s. Thursday turns breezy and cold, with flurries and wind chills in the 20s. A Sunday system will bring cold rain.



Valentine’s Day brings a welcome warm‑up to the D.C. region, with sunshine and highs in the mid‑50s before a cold rain is expected to develop by Sunday afternoon.

Thursday turns breezy and chilly, with highs in the upper 30s and wind gusts up to 25 mph making it feel more like the 20s. A few scattered flurries are possible early in the afternoon.



Temperatures drop into the 20s overnight, so watch for slick spots Friday morning. Highs rebound into the low 40s to wrap up the workweek.

The weekend starts milder. Saturday brings cloudy skies and highs near 55. By Sunday afternoon and evening, a system moving in could briefly start as a wintry mix north and west of the city before changing to all rain as temperatures climb into the mid‑40s. That rain should help wash away lingering snow and road salt.

Next week turns noticeably warmer, with temperatures pushing near 60 by Tuesday and Wednesday.

