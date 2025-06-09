Army 250 Security: 19 miles of barricades, drones, thousands of Secret Service, FBI agents

The Brief Massive security operation underway for the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday parade in D.C., with 19 miles of barricades, 175 magnetometers, drones, and thousands of federal agents deployed. The parade kicks off Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on Constitution Avenue, featuring 6,000+ soldiers, 150 military vehicles — including tanks — and aerial flyovers expected to impact local travel. Mayor Bowser raised concerns about potential road damage from heavy military vehicles; the Army has pledged to cover any repair costs, and crews are placing metal plates in key areas.



Major preparations are underway for the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday parade this Saturday. The Secret Service says they’re expecting hundreds of thousands of attendees — and their top priority is public safety.

By the numbers:

Crews are laying out nearly 19 miles of barricades around the parade and festival area over the next five days.

"The mission is not just to secure an event, but to ensure public confidence in safety. We want every attendee to feel secure — that’s why we are leaving no stone unturned," said Matt McCool, U.S. Secret Service.

Planning only began on April 22, a shorter window than normal. But federal officials say they’re confident in the multi-agency security plan.

That includes:

175 magnetometers for public screening

Thousands of Secret Service and FBI agents brought in from across the country

Drones overhead for aerial surveillance

Plus all of MPD and U.S. Park Police activated

As of now, officials say there are no credible threats to the parade.

What to expect at the Army 250 parade

What we know:

The parade begins at 6:30 p.m., starting at 23rd Street and Constitution Avenue, and running to 15th Street.

The event will feature:

6,000+ soldiers

150 military vehicles — including 70-ton Abrams tanks

Black Hawk helicopters and more

The FAA is restricting airspace around Reagan National Airport during flyovers and the fireworks show — so travelers should expect flight impacts.

Officials warn to expect major traffic disruptions, parking restrictions, and very large crowds around the Mall.

Metro will run on a normal schedule, with increased police presence at key stations.

The other side:

There are currently permits for about nine demonstrations, but the Secret Service says none of them raise significant concern.

"As far as the First Amendment activity, from a Secret Service perspective, it's simply people using their First Amendment right to protest and we're not going to do anything with that. if that turns violent or if any laws are broken, that's when MPD or police Secret Service will get involved and handle it swiftly," said McCool.

Local perspective:

SkyFox video from Jessup, Maryland shows lines of Army tanks — set to roll into D.C. for Saturday’s military parade.

The parade route includes Constitution Avenue and other major streets, with tanks weighing up to 60 tons rolling through the city. D.C. officials have raised concerns about potential road damage.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has warned that military tanks could cause significant damage, estimating repairs could cost millions. The Army has pledged to cover costs but downplays the possibility of severe damage.

Officials say they’re not too concerned about street damage, but are placing metal plates in 13 key spots along the route just in case.

What's next:

