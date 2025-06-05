DCA to close for several hours on June 14 for Army military parade

article

Reagan National Airport is expected to close on June 14 for up to four hours during the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday celebration.

What we know:

DCA's closure is to accommodate for military flyovers, parachute jumps and fireworks on June 14.

The closure is expected to affect travelers with scheduled flights for the evening of June 14, according to the airport.

What is still unknown is the exact timing of the closures. The Washington Post reports that the airport could be closed starting at 6 p.m. for three to four hours. Weather and timing of the day's activities would affect the timing and length of the closure.

Traffic delays are also expected for the area on June 14. DCA encourages travelers to use Metrorail, and to avoid parking at DCA to view the evening's fireworks.

What's next:

Events on June 14, which marks the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army and President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, will include flyovers, a performance by the U.S. ‘Golden Knights’ Parachute Team, and a fireworks finale.

The parade, set to commemorate both the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary and President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, will feature over 6,000 soldiers, 150 armored vehicles, and 50 helicopters. Among the military equipment are Abrams tanks, Bradley fighting vehicles, and Strykers, some weighing over 136,000 pounds.

Here's the timeline of events:

8:00 AM: Guest Entry for Army Fitness Competition and Festival

2:00 PM: Guest Entry

6:30 PM: Parade & Celebration Begins

9:30 PM: Event Concludes

Attendees are encouraged to register here. You're allowed to register up to 2 tickets per phone number.

The tickets are first come first served, per America 250.

Street damage concerns

Local perspective:

City officials are raising concerns about potential street damage from heavy military vehicles.

To minimize damage, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is fitting vehicles with rubber track pads and laying one-inch-thick steel plates at pivot points along the route. Crews were seen installing these plates on Independence Avenue early Thursday morning.

City officials estimate the street repair costs at $16 million, and the Army Corps of Engineers has pledged to cover expenses.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said she remains concerned about the potential damage and uneasy about the potential cost of repairs.