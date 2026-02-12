A D.C. family has been torn apart after a deadly shooting in Glover Park left a mother dead, her 12‑year‑old daughter wounded and two younger children traumatized.

Police say the violence unfolded around 4:36 p.m. Wednesday, when 35‑year‑old Stephon Jeter shot and killed his partner in the doorway of their apartment building in the 4100 block of W Street, NW.

READ MORE: Suspect kills self after fatally shooting woman, injuring 12-year-old girl in DC: police

What we know:

The woman’s 12‑year‑old daughter was hit in the arm, and her 8‑year‑old son witnessed the attack. Investigators say Jeter then fled with the couple’s 3‑year‑old son.

An Amber Alert was briefly issued for the toddler.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says Prince George’s County police spotted Jeter’s pickup truck around 6:30 p.m., triggering a pursuit into D.C. that ended in a crash on 30th Street and Nash Place. Officers found Jeter inside the truck, dead from a self‑inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities later learned Jeter had dropped off the toddler with relatives in Prince George’s County before the chase. FOX 5 has confirmed the 8‑year‑old is also safe with family, and the 12‑year‑old is recovering in the hospital.

Interim Police Chief Jeffrey Carroll said domestic‑violence cases have risen this winter and urged families to seek help.

Local support is available through DC SAFE at 1‑844‑443‑5732. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1‑800‑799‑7233.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Glover Park family shattered by deadly shooting as investigators seek answers