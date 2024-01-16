What is snow cream and is it safe to eat?

With inches of freshly fallen snow around the DMV, many are looking for ways to enjoy the weather. One way to have fun while staying warm is whipping up a classic sweet treat: snow cream.

Step outside for a bowl of snow, then you can run back inside and snuggle up with this yummy dessert.

What is snow cream?

Snow cream is a sweet, simple winter snack that people have been enjoying for decades.

The creamy treat is typically made with just four ingredients and takes as little as five minutes.

You’ll need:

1 can of evaporated milk (or substitute 1 ½ cups of half-and-half, heavy cream or non-dairy milk)

1 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

A bowl of snow (about 8-12 cups)

Mix up the milk, sugar and vanilla. Go grab your snow, then pour the mixture over it while combining with a spatula. '

Enjoy quickly! Snow cream melts fast.

Is snow cream safe to eat?

Snow cream is safe to eat as long as you are sure to pick up fresh, untouched snow.

Make sure that it isn’t discolored and never eat snow that's been plowed.

So, for those who only got an inch or so of snow, you might want to skip it this time as that little snow could be contaminated.

Those in the busier metro areas should also be cautious and double-check that the snow is clean.