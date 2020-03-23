What businesses are considered non-essential under Maryland's, Virginia's exec order
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan ordered that all “non-essential businesses” close at 5 p.m. today as the state works to combat the coronavirus’ spread.
Meanwhile, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced on Monday afternoon that guidance will be issued soon for non-essential businesses to close.
Northam said non-essential businesses - including restaurants and bars - must close by Tuesday after midnight.
READ MORE: Maryland closing all 'non-essential' businesses today as state grapples with coronavirus
Hogan noted that the majority of Marylanders are respecting the state’s order to refrain from gathering in large numbers, but stressed that some residents are still failing to heed the order.
The governor stressed that the state is not implementing the “shelter-in-place” order that some cities have established, but said people should remain home, and that employers are being urged to help them work from home.
The non-essential businesses include restaurants, bars, casinos, racetracks, simulcast betting facilities, enclosed malls, “certain recreational establishments, and “certain recreational establishments and certain retail businesses."
The order closing restaurants does not apply to carry-out or delivery sales.
They're all required to close.
Businesses on the following list will remain open, according to a document the state provided:
The chemical sector
- Pharmaceutical manufacturers
- Chemical manufacturers
- Distributors of chemicals and pharmaceuticals
The commercial sector
- Lodging
- Building and property maintenance companies, including plumbers,electricians, HVAC service companies, roofers, environmental services companies, exterminators, arborists, and landscapers
- Janitorial firms
- Companies that sell supplies and materials for maintenance of commercial and residential buildings, including “big box” home improvement supply stores, plumbing distributors, electrical distributors, and HVAC distributors
- Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry services
- Commercial and residential construction companies
- Self-storage facilities
The communications sector
- Broadcasting companies and stations
- Cable television companies
- Telephone (cellular and landline) companies
- Internet service providers
The critical manufacturing sector
- Steel, iron, and aluminum products
- Engines, motors, turbines, generators, and power transmission equipment
- Earth-moving, mining, agricultural, and construction equipment
- Parts for water, electric, and telecommunications utility infrastructure
- Land, air, and water vehicles, and related parts
- Medical equipmentn
- Personal protective equipment
- Cleaning and sanitation equipment ad supplies
The Defense Industrial Base Sector
- Companies that research, develop, manufacture, or integrate weapons, defense, or intelligence systems or assets
- Private contractors that support defense and intelligence agencies
The Emergency Services Sector
- Law enforcement
- Emergency medical services
- Emergency management
- Fire and rescue services
- Private ambulance companies
The Energy Sector
- Companies engaged in electricity production (excluding hydroelectric and nuclear, which are included in other sectors)
- Companies engaged in the production, refining, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of oil, gas, and propane products, including gas stations and truck stops
- Companies that provide utility maintenance services
The Financial Services Sector
- Banks and credit unions
- Non-bank lenders
- Payroll processing companies
- Payment processing companies
- Armored car companies
- Insurance companies
- Securities and investment companies
- Accounting and bookkeeping firms
The Food and Agriculture Sector
- Grocery stores
- Farmer’s markets
- Convenience stores
- Alcoholic beverage stores and distributors, distilleries, and wineries
- Institutional food service and supply companies
- Farms
- Food manufacturing and processing
- Pet supply stores
- Veterinary hospitals, clinics, and kennels
- Companies that manufacture, maintain, and sell agricultural equipment
- Companies that manufacture, or support the manufacturing of paper products.
The Government Facilities Sector
- Lawyers and law firms
- Court reporters
- Bail bondsmen
The Healthcare and Public Health Sector
- Hospitals
- Healthcare systems and clinics
- Offices of health care providers, including physicians, dentists, and pharmacists
- Physical, occupation, and speech therapists
- Behavioral health facilities and professionals, including psychologists, mental health counselors, and substance abuse counselors
Rehabilitation facilities
- Diagnostic facilities, including radiology, imaging, and laboratory facilities
- Health plans, payors, and billing companies
Funeral homes and crematoriums
- Senior living facilities, including independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing
- Manufacturers and distributors of medical equipment and supplies
- Medical cannabis growers, processors, and dispensaries
- Home health care companies
- Pharmacies
The Information Technology Sector
- Companies that design, develop, distribute, host, sell, and support information technology software and hardware
- Companies that provide network routing, access, and configuration services
The Transportation Systems Sector includes
- Airlines and operators of commercial aircraft (manned and unmanned)
- Airports, air strips, heliports, and seaplane bases
- Railroads
- Motor carriers
- Carriers of marine freight, including ocean carriers and inland carriers
- Marine, rail, truck, and intermodal terminals, and operators
- Stevedores, longshoremen, baggage handlers, and others who handle cargo at transportation hubs
- Courier, package delivery, mail service, and mail management companies
- Warehousing and distribution companies
- Pipeline owners, operators and maintenance companies
- Lessors of transportation assets, including railcars and truck trailers
- Companies that supply parts, or provide maintenance and repair services for transportation assets and infrastructure, including aircraft, marine vessels, locomotives, rail cars, trucks, buses, cars, heavy equipment, roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, air strips, marine terminals, railroads
Automotive supply stores and repair shops
The Water and Wastewater Systems Sector
- Municipal, community, and other drinking water and wastewater systems and facilities
- Well drillersCompanies that provide maintenance and inspection services for water and wastewater assets, including treatment works, residential water treatment systems, piping, pumps, tanks, drains, conveyances, and monitoring systems
- Water testing companies