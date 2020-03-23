What businesses are considered non-essential under Maryland's, Virginia's exec order

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan ordered that all “non-essential businesses” close at 5 p.m. today as the state works to combat the coronavirus’ spread.

Meanwhile, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced on Monday afternoon that guidance will be issued soon for non-essential businesses to close.

Northam said non-essential businesses - including restaurants and bars - must close by Tuesday after midnight.

Hogan noted that the majority of Marylanders are respecting the state’s order to refrain from gathering in large numbers, but stressed that some residents are still failing to heed the order.

The governor stressed that the state is not implementing the “shelter-in-place” order that some cities have established, but said people should remain home, and that employers are being urged to help them work from home.

The non-essential businesses include restaurants, bars, casinos, racetracks, simulcast betting facilities, enclosed malls, “certain recreational establishments, and “certain recreational establishments and certain retail businesses."

The order closing restaurants does not apply to carry-out or delivery sales.

They're all required to close.

Businesses on the following list will remain open, according to a document the state provided:

The chemical sector

Pharmaceutical manufacturers

Chemical manufacturers

Distributors of chemicals and pharmaceuticals

The commercial sector

Lodging

Building and property maintenance companies, including plumbers,electricians, HVAC service companies, roofers, environmental services companies, exterminators, arborists, and landscapers

Janitorial firms

Companies that sell supplies and materials for maintenance of commercial and residential buildings, including “big box” home improvement supply stores, plumbing distributors, electrical distributors, and HVAC distributors

Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry services

Commercial and residential construction companies

Self-storage facilities

The communications sector

Broadcasting companies and stations

Cable television companies

Telephone (cellular and landline) companies

Internet service providers



The critical manufacturing sector

Steel, iron, and aluminum products

Engines, motors, turbines, generators, and power transmission equipment

Earth-moving, mining, agricultural, and construction equipment

Parts for water, electric, and telecommunications utility infrastructure

Land, air, and water vehicles, and related parts

Medical equipmentn

Personal protective equipment

Cleaning and sanitation equipment ad supplies

The Defense Industrial Base Sector

Companies that research, develop, manufacture, or integrate weapons, defense, or intelligence systems or assets

Private contractors that support defense and intelligence agencies

The Emergency Services Sector

Law enforcement

Emergency medical services

Emergency management

Fire and rescue services

Private ambulance companies

The Energy Sector

Companies engaged in electricity production (excluding hydroelectric and nuclear, which are included in other sectors)

Companies engaged in the production, refining, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of oil, gas, and propane products, including gas stations and truck stops

Companies that provide utility maintenance services

The Financial Services Sector

Banks and credit unions

Non-bank lenders

Payroll processing companies

Payment processing companies

Armored car companies

Insurance companies

Securities and investment companies

Accounting and bookkeeping firms

The Food and Agriculture Sector

Grocery stores

Farmer’s markets

Convenience stores

Alcoholic beverage stores and distributors, distilleries, and wineries

Institutional food service and supply companies

Farms

Food manufacturing and processing

Pet supply stores

Veterinary hospitals, clinics, and kennels

Companies that manufacture, maintain, and sell agricultural equipment

Companies that manufacture, or support the manufacturing of paper products.

The Government Facilities Sector

Lawyers and law firms

Court reporters

Bail bondsmen

The Healthcare and Public Health Sector

Hospitals

Healthcare systems and clinics

Offices of health care providers, including physicians, dentists, and pharmacists

Physical, occupation, and speech therapists

Behavioral health facilities and professionals, including psychologists, mental health counselors, and substance abuse counselors

Rehabilitation facilities

Diagnostic facilities, including radiology, imaging, and laboratory facilities

Health plans, payors, and billing companies

Funeral homes and crematoriums

Senior living facilities, including independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing

Manufacturers and distributors of medical equipment and supplies

Medical cannabis growers, processors, and dispensaries

Home health care companies

Pharmacies

The Information Technology Sector

Companies that design, develop, distribute, host, sell, and support information technology software and hardware

Companies that provide network routing, access, and configuration services

The Transportation Systems Sector includes

Airlines and operators of commercial aircraft (manned and unmanned)

Airports, air strips, heliports, and seaplane bases

Railroads

Motor carriers

Carriers of marine freight, including ocean carriers and inland carriers

Marine, rail, truck, and intermodal terminals, and operators

Stevedores, longshoremen, baggage handlers, and others who handle cargo at transportation hubs

Courier, package delivery, mail service, and mail management companies

Warehousing and distribution companies

Pipeline owners, operators and maintenance companies

Lessors of transportation assets, including railcars and truck trailers

Companies that supply parts, or provide maintenance and repair services for transportation assets and infrastructure, including aircraft, marine vessels, locomotives, rail cars, trucks, buses, cars, heavy equipment, roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, air strips, marine terminals, railroads

Automotive supply stores and repair shops

The Water and Wastewater Systems Sector

Municipal, community, and other drinking water and wastewater systems and facilities

Well drillersCompanies that provide maintenance and inspection services for water and wastewater assets, including treatment works, residential water treatment systems, piping, pumps, tanks, drains, conveyances, and monitoring systems

Water testing companies

Read the complete document here.