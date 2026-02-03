MCPS reopening after snowstorm forced closures

The Brief MCPS warns some bus stops may still be inaccessible. Families could be notified if buses can’t reach their neighborhoods. Parents and students are urged to leave early.



Montgomery County Public Schools are reopening Tuesday, but the district is warning that some students may not get bus service if their stops remain blocked by snow and ice.

What we know:

In a message to families, MCPS said it will "make every effort to serve all stops on Tuesday," but some neighborhoods with narrow, icy or otherwise restricted roads may still be inaccessible to buses. Families affected are supposed to be notified in advance.

Officials say conditions are improving across the county, but they’re not fully back to normal. Some parents have been understanding, while others remain frustrated with how the county and school system handled the storm and its aftermath.

MCPS is urging families to leave earlier than usual Tuesday morning to give students extra time to get to school.

County leaders are also expected to address the storm response during a winter‑storm operations briefing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Info from MCPS:

Bus operators and attendants will exercise caution when entering neighborhoods. If conditions are unsafe for bus passage, service to that stop will not be available. In those instances, the inaccessible stop will be documented and families will be notified. Or if, as a family member, you feel a bus cannot get to your usual bus stop, then families can report that to the MCPS Division of Transportation Services and the Montgomery County Service Center 311 (240-777-0311).

If your bus route number begins with a "1", call: 240-740-6580 Bethesda Depot

If your bus route number begins with a "2", call: 240-740-4720 Clarksburg Depot

If your bus route number begins with a "3", call: 240-740-2610 Randolph Depot

If your bus route number begins with a "4", call: 240-740-6220 Shady Grove North Depot

If your bus route number begins with a "5", call: 240-740-6210 Shady Grove South Depot

If your bus route number begins with a "6", call: 240-740-1851 West Farm Lower Depot

If your bus route number begins with a "7", call: 240-740-7361 West Farm Upper Depot

For This Week:

Please take extra care when traveling to and from school:

Allow extra time for travel and be patient with buses, walkers, and drivers. Drive slowly, and carefully. Student drivers are encouraged to be especially careful.

Watch carefully for ice, narrowed lanes, and blocked sidewalks or curb cuts.

Stay out of roadways when walking, if possible. Rely on the safe route that you identified today for tomorrow’s access to school.

Look both ways when crossing any street and make sure drivers see you.

Use caution when driving near bus stops, crosswalks, and school entrances (as some entrances and exits to roads and facilities may be obstructed by snow/ice piles).

Staff and students who drive to schools, please be aware that parking is limited due to snow piles as a result of plowing.

Expect delays (!), and please be patient as you wait for buses and walk or drive to school on Tuesday.

To recap:

Schools will open two hours late . Offices will open on time.

Morning bus routes will operate on a two-hour delay.

All field trips and activities that begin at 10:30 a.m. or earlier are canceled, including programs at Thomas Edison High School of Technology.

Infant and Toddler appointments scheduled before 10 a.m. are canceled; appointments scheduled at 10 a.m. or later will continue as planned.

Morning PreK/Head Start and AM PreK Special Education programs are canceled.

Morning, all-day and After-school childcare programs may operate as scheduled, families are encouraged to contact their childcare provider.

Afternoon PreK/Head Start and PM PreK Special Education programs will begin at their regular time.

Schools will dismiss at their normal time.

Community Use programs occur as scheduled.

We will update the status for Wednesday on Tuesday before 6 p.m.

More information online.

MCPS reopening after snowstorm forced closures