Snowplow crash on Leesburg Pike leaves one man dead

The Brief A crash between a pickup truck and a commercial snowplow vehicle on Leesburg Pike in Bluemont left one man dead Monday afternoon. The commercial vehicle’s driver, 38-year-old Juan Ferman of Centreville, was pronounced dead at the scene; the pickup driver suffered minor injuries. Authorities are investigating and asking witnesses to contact Detective Atchison at 703-771-1021.



A crash between a pickup truck and a commercial vehicle with a snowplow and salt spreader left one man dead, officials say.

What we know:

On Monday at around 4:00 p.m., a pickup truck and a commercial motor vehicle, equipped with a snowplow and salt spreader, crashed on Leesburg Pike at Blue Ridge Mountain Road in Bluemont.

Officials say the driver of the commercial vehicle, Juan Ferman, 38, of Centreville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Officials are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or who has relevant information to contact Detective Atchison at 703-771-1021.