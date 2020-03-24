DC mayor orders closures of non-essential businesses in the District amid COVID-19 spread

article

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an order Tuesday to temporarily close all non-essential businesses in the District in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The order also prohibits the gathering of groups of 10 or more people.

"The intent of the Order is to temporarily cease all non-essential business activities, including tour guides and touring services; gyms, health clubs, spas, and massage establishments; theaters, auditoriums, and other places of large gatherings; nightclubs; hair, nail, and tanning salons and barbershops; tattoo parlors; sales not involved in essential services; retail clothing stores; and professional services not devoted to assisting essential business operations," according to a statement.

The order will go into effect on Wednesday at 10 p.m. and be in place until April 24.

On Monday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered all non-essential businesses to close in their states.

