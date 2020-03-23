Maryland closing all 'non-essential' businesses today as state grapples with coronavirus

All non-essential businesses in Maryland will close as of 5 p.m. as the state works to combat the coronavirus, Governor Larry Hogan announced on Monday morning.

Maryland currently has 288 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus - while the DC region as a whole has hundreds more.

The Governor thanked residents who are respecting state guidelines regarding the crisis, but noted that "unfortunately, many people are not taking it seriously."

"If you are engaged in this kind of activity you are breaking the law and you are endangering the lives," Hogan said.

Hogan noted that he is not issuing a statewide shelter-in-place order, but the state will take aggressive measures to enforce the measures being taken to slow the virus' spread.

"Beginning today even further enforcement actions will be taken to disperse these actions," he said.

"Today’s actions are absolutely necessary to save lives," the Governor added.

Pharmacies, grocery stores, and medical facilities will remain open.

The Governor also announced that the state is authorizing a $75 million loand fund, and a $50 million grand fund - with $1 million in grants being dedicated to non-profits.

Businesses and nonprofits with under 50 full- and part-time employees will be eligible, and loans will range up to $50,000 and grants up to $10,000.

In addition, the governor has allocated $5 million and the Maryland Department of Labor has allocated $2 million to collaboratively launch the COVID-19 Layoff Aversion Fund.

A total of $7 million in funds will be available to provide flexible rapid response services to proactively support businesses and workers undergoing economic stresses due to COVID-19.

As part of a hospital surge plan, Hogan has ordered the establishment of an alternate care site at the Baltimore Convention Center and Hilton Hotel in partnership with Johns Hopkines and the University of Maryland Medical System.

The University of Maryland Medical System will also re-open Laurel Hospital, making another 135 beds available.

Finally, Hogan said he has directed the Maryland National Guard and the Maryland Department of Health to collaborate with Prince George’s County and the University of Maryland Medical System on a pilot assessment location at FedEx Field in Landover.

