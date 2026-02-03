Asian elephant calf born at National Zoo for first time in nearly 25 years

article

The Brief A female Asian elephant calf was born at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute this month. She was born early Monday morning, and walking just hours later! Fans can help name the calf by donating on the zoo's website.



The National Zoo in Washington, D.C., is celebrating the birth of a very special addition to the family this month!

What we know:

A female Asian elephant, which is an endangered species, was welcomed into the world at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute at 1:15 a.m. Monday.

The calf was born to 12-year-old mother Nhi Linh and 44-year-old father Spike, and was Nhi Linh's first offspring.

Video shows zoo staff helping the calf take her first steps shortly after birth. She was walking on her own just hours later.

She will make her public debut after spending the next month bonding with Nhi Linh, their herd members and keepers.

What they're saying:

The calf is the zoo's first Asian elephant birth in more than two decades.

"After waiting nearly 25 years for an Asian elephant calf, this birth fills us with profound joy," said Brandie Smith, the John and Adrienne Mars Director of NZCBI.

Help name the calf

What you can do:

The zoo is asking the public to help name the elephant calf. All four options are inspired by Nhi Linh’s name, which is of Vietnamese origin:

Linh Mai [LIN-my]: spirit blossom. Linh means "spirit" or soul;" Mai refers to the apricot blossom, a flower associated with Tết (Lunar New Year), which begins Feb. 17.

Thảo Nhi [TOW-nee]: gentle and beloved. Thảo means gentle or kind and is associated with nature; Nhi means small, little one, or beloved.

Tú Anh [TOO-ahng]: Tú means talented or gifted; Anh means bright and intelligent.

Tuyết [TWET]: Traditionally means "snow," referencing her winter birth.

You can vote for your favorite name by making a donation of $5 or more online, with $1 representing one vote.