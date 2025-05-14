Westernport Flood: Maryland town covered in mud after floodwaters force evacuation of school

The Brief Floodwaters left Westernport coated in thick mud, closing roads and stranding vehicles. Emergency crews evacuated Westernport Elementary School, rescuing 150 students and 50 adults by boat. Officials opened emergency shelters countywide as cleanup efforts and response continue.



Thick mud coated the streets of Westernport a day after floodwaters surged through the town, stranding vehicles and forcing the evacuation of an elementary school.

Mud-covered streets and closures in Westernport

What we know:

Hours of heavy rain inundated homes and businesses in the downtown area of the western Maryland town, leaving residents and emergency crews scrambling to assess the damage.

Authorities responded to multiple reports of people trapped in cars and homes as water levels rose. Westernport Elementary School was evacuated amid the flooding, with emergency crews conducting roughly 15 boat rescues to transport 150 students and 50 adults to safety.

"I kind of feel like I'm numb. There's just so much emotion," Emily Lewis, a parent and the cafeteria manager at the school, told FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick on Wednesday. "I'm glad that we were able to get out safely. The kids are out. And we came together as a team to make sure that happened."

Several roads across town remained closed Wednesday, including Church Street, where thick mud -- at least six inches deep -- blanketed the road, blurring the boundary between the street and sidewalk. Abandoned vehicles sat across the mud-stained exterior walls of the school building.

READ MORE: Maryland elementary school evacuated amid flooding

The Allegany County Department of Emergency Services confirmed that another elementary school had also been evacuated, while students at a middle school were sheltered in place on Tuesday. Officials said emergency shelters had been opened across the county to assist displaced residents.

"When you're looking out the window and knowing that water's coming, cars are floating, there are people getting stranded, it was hard to stay calm yourself," Lewis said, adding that her focus was on keeping the students calm.

State and local authorities are responding to the disaster zone. No injuries have been reported. Westernport last experienced severe flooding in 1996.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Westernport Flood: Maryland town covered in mud after floodwaters force evacuation of school