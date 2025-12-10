Man dead after shooting in Prince George’s County

A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Prince George’s County, police said.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to the area of Windbrook Drive and Thrift Road, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

READ MORE: Security guard fatally shoots patron at Prince George’s County nightclub: police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers online or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.

This is the second deadly shooting in Prince George’s County this week. Authorities say a private security guard shot and killed a patron late Monday night inside a Prince George's County nightclub. That shooting remains under investigation.

