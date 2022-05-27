Man faces two life sentences in Burtonsville double murder

A West Virginia man responsible for shooting and killing two people back in 2018 was sentenced Friday in a Rockville court.

A judge ruled that 28-year-old Gregory Jones will be behind bars for the rest of his life without the possibility of parole after shooting and killing Joshua Frazier and Ashley Dickinson in Burtonsville, Maryland back in February 2018.

Man charged with murder of 2 people who were found shot to death inside vehicle in Burtonsville

Both Frazier and Dickinson were shot in the back of the head. Text messages reveal Jones owed Frazier money and wanted to pay him back so that's why they were meeting up. Jones was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of firearm use in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy murder.

The judge called the murders a cold, calculated execution.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

FOX 5 spoke with the families of the victims who say they are pleased with the outcome, but this is sad, and the pain will never go away.

"It has been four years of misery, and I’m glad that they finally convinced the jury that he was guilty of the horrendous crimes he committed," said Gordon Dickinson, Ashley Dickinson's father.

"The ache, the pain, I see it also on my husband’s face every day. We go through each day with a challenge," added Susan Dickinson, Ashley's mother.

Derrick Willis, who is Joshua Frazier's uncle said, "It's been a long road for us and it's been a long road for all of us and so everything worked out for the good."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FOX 5 spoke with Jones' attorney Samantha Sandler after the sentencing. She said that the "jury did not understand what beyond reasonable doubt means and simply stated they didn’t know who else could’ve done it. Gregory Jones is an innocent man."

"I think the fact that he had so little remorse and sympathy for the people he executed, for the loved ones he left behind, to me is another aggravating factor in this case," said Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

Advertisement

He said that these types of cases never get easier for the families, they get harder.