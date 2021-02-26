West Virginia anticipating 15K weekly doses of new Johnson & Johnson vaccine upon FDA approval

article

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Friday that the state is anticipating approximately 15,000 weekly doses of the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine upon its approval by the FDA.

According to the governor’s office, West Virginia could receive its first shipment of the vaccine – which only requires one shot – as soon as next week.

"If this comes to pass, next week our total doses in West Virginia should approach 60,000 between Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer combined," Gov. Justice said. "That’s great, great news and we’re ready for it."

The FDA’s independent advisory committee met to discuss Johnson & Johnson’s request for Emergency Use Authorization on Friday.

State officials say the FDA committee voted in favor of recommending the agency approve the EUA, however, the final step has not been taken as of yet and the FDA hasn’t granted authorization for emergency use of the vaccine.

Officials say 10.3 percent of West Virginia’s entire population has received both doses of the vaccines as of Friday afternoon.