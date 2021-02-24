West Virginia lawmakers photographed wearing improper masks while conducting official duties

Multiple members of the West Virginia legislature have been photographed in the past month wearing improper masks while conducting their official duties such as attending legislative sessions and conducting committee meetings.

WV Rep. Joe Jeffries (R) pictured at a legislative session wearing a mesh mask on Feb. 23. (West Virginia Legislature Facebook Page)

WV Sen. Robert Karnes (R) pictured at a senate judiciary meeting wearing a mesh mask on Feb. 19. (West Virginia Legislature Facebook Page)

WV Rep. Tony Paynter (R) pictured at a legislative session wearing a mesh mask on Feb. 18. (West Virginia Legislature Facebook Page)

WV Rep. Joe Jeffries (R) pictured at a legislative session wearing a mesh mask on Feb. 16. (West Virginia Legislature Facebook Page)

Rep. Joe Jeffries, Rep. Tony Paynter and Sen. Robert Karnes have all been photographed by official West Virginia legislative photographers wearing mesh face masks, considered an improper face covering by the standards of the CDC.

The photos were all published on the official West Virginia Legislature Facebook page.

The CDC says masks should have two or more layers of washable fabric as multi-layer cloth masks block respiratory particles that could contain the COVID-19 virus.

West Virginia currently has a mask mandate in place that states "all individuals age 9 and over within the State of West Virginia shall wear an adequate face covering when in confined, indoor spaces..."

However, the mandate also loosely defines face coverings, stating "...the term 'face covering' as used herein shall be construed very broadly to include, by way of example only, cloth face coverings, bandanas or handkerchiefs, face shields, and dust masks, as may be appropriate."