Wegmans tractor-trailer fire shuts down several lanes in Germantown.

Montgomery County officials are on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire in Germantown.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Wegmans tractor trailer fire

Fire and hazmat officials remain on the scene assisting with a fuel spill. No injuries have been reported at this time. Officials say some lanes remained blocked in the area of Observation Dr., Shakespeare Blvd., and Ridge Rd.

The cause of the fire continues to be under investigation.

