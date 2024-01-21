'We lost power': New video shows plane safely landing on Loudoun County highway

FOX 5 was first to obtain video from inside the plane that made an emergency landing on the Loudoun County Parkway early Friday afternoon.

The FAA says it was a single-engine Cessna 208 Caravan that made the landing. The flight was operated by Southern Airways and was traveling from Dulles to Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The video clips, shared by a passenger, capture the moments before the plane took off, and then immediately after it landed.

All seven people; two pilots and five passengers, walked off the plane with no physical injuries after the flight, which landed moments after it took off.

The video shows an orderliness as passengers got off shortly after landing on the southbound lanes of the Loudoun County Parkway near the airport.

The incident remains under active investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, but a passenger is heard on video asking the co-pilot what happened.

"I don’t know, we started losing power and we went to turn back to the runway and there was no making it. We lost power," the co-pilot said.

The exact cause of what happened is part of the investigation.

The pilot has been identified as 27-year-old Ahmed Awais from Florida. He and the co-pilot received praise from the CEO of Southern Airways.

In a statement obtained by the Associated Press, CEO Stan Little said, "We are relieved to report there were no injuries, and all passengers are safe and sound. We are thankful to our pilots, who did exactly what they were trained to do -- to put the safety of our passengers first. We are working closely with the authorities to thoroughly investigate the situation."