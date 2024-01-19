Officials are on the scene where a plane landed on the Loudoun County Parkway in Virginia.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Plane lands on Loudoun County Parkway in Virginia

According to officials, around 12:51 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a call about a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing in the DIREX lanes of the Loudoun County Parkway.

The aircraft has been identified as Southern Airways Express flight 246. Loudoun County responders are managing the scene, and Dulles Airport remains open for takeoffs and landings.

According to the FAA, a single-engine Cessna 208 Caravan made a hard landing on Route 606 after departing Dulles International Airport, in Virginia, around 12:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19. Officials say seven people were on board.

READ MORE: Friday DC snow forecast: How much snow has fallen? How much more to expect?

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Plane lands on Loudoun County Parkway in Virginia: police

Officials say southbound lanes are currently closed. No delays at this time in northbound lanes, drivers can expect traffic and delays. There is a large police and emergency presence on the scene.

No word on injuries at this time or the cause of this emergency landing.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for more information.