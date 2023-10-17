'We are numb right now': Family of DC man killed in drive-by double shooting left in shock

The father of a victim shot and killed in Northeast D.C. said his son was returning home when he was fatally wounded.

The victim’s father, who did not want to be identified Tuesday, said his 29-year-old son was one of two people shot Monday night just before 10:30 p.m. D.C. police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at the 300 block of Tennessee Avenue, NE.

"We are numb right now. It was sudden, unexpected and only parents that have lost children know the feeling. So, it’s just numbing right now," the victim’s father said. "It’s just a void, you know, in our lives that will always be there with the exception of pictures and memories."

When police arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. The 29-year-old man died on the scene and the second victim was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Denise Silfverberg lives nearby and said she heard four or five gunshots. Initially, she said she wasn’t sure what she was hearing at first and thought they could have been fireworks.

"It’s just, I guess, a bit surreal because you don’t expect things like this to happen right outside your doorstep, you know?" she said.

The 29-year-old victim’s father said his son had dropped off his daughter earlier that evening before playing basketball. He was returning home when he was shot, he said.

"I don’t think there was a person in the city that had a grudge against him," he said. "It can happen anywhere. It’s a choice. People just need to stop and reconsider the choices that you make. Whoever the perpetrators were, if they’re caught, then their families are affected. Whatever the judicial system passes down, their families are affected. If they have kids, now a 7-year-old is without a dad."

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.