1 killed, 1 wounded in DC drive-by shooting

Authorities say a man was killed and another was wounded in a drive-by shooting in northeast D.C.

Police say the two men were sitting inside a vehicle just before 10:20 p.m. Monday near Tennessee Avenue and C Street when shots were fired at them from the windows of a white vehicle that had approached.

Both men were shot. One of the men died at the scene. The other was hospitalized and remains in stable condition.

The investigation is continuing at this time.