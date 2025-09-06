'We Are All DC' march calls for end of National Guard in Washington

article

The Brief Thousands of people marched through the streets of Washington, D.C., on Saturday to protest the presence of the National Guard. Earlier this week, President Donald Trump extended the occupation until Nov. 30. Trump has also sent the National Guard to cities like Los Angeles, and has threatened to deploy them to Chicago and New Orleans.



Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Washington, D.C. on Saturday to speak out against the National Guard's presence in the city.

What we know:

The "We Are All DC" march kicked off around 11 a.m. at Meridian Hill Park.

According to the Free DC Project, their community is "under attack" by federal agents "profiling, harassing and violently arresting our neighbors."

The march is scheduled to continue from the park to the White House. Demonstrators are calling for President Donald Trump to "end the occupation of DC," and to recall the National Guard.

Thousands of demonstrators blocked streets on Saturday, with chants of "Free DC."

RELATED: National Guard deployment in DC extended to November, per Army memo

RELATED: Trump's use of National Guard in Los Angeles illegal: judge

National Guard deployed to Washington

The backstory:

In August, Trump sent the National Guard to DC and placed the local police under federal control to "rescue our nation’s capital from crime, neglect, and chaos," vowing to "take our capital back" and restore law and order.

The move follows a similar deployment in Los Angeles. Trump has also threatened to send the National Guard to both Chicago and New Orleans.

Earlier this week, the Army issued a memo, extending the National Guard's presence in DC through November. The original 30-day deployment was supposed to end on September 10.

RELATED: Trump considers sending federal troops to New Orleans before Chicago