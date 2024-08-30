WATCH LIVE: Gwen Walz makes campaign stop in Virginia

Gwen Walz, the first lady of Minnesota and wife of Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate Tim Walz, will attend a campaign event in Manassas on Friday.

Walz is set to appear at an "Educators for Harris-Walz" event, according to Harris' campaign. She'll be joined by local educators and labor leaders.

"During the event, Mrs. Walz will highlight Vice President Harris and Governor Walz’s efforts to support educators and students – a sharp contrast with Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda, which would eliminate the Department of Education, gut public education, and rescind student debt relief," Harris’ campaign said in the release.