WATCH LIVE: Diddy's home raided by Feds

The home of Sean "Diddy" Combs was raided by Homeland Security Monday in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation.

Homeland Security expert Hal Kempfer told FOX 11 that there have been allegations that Combs had been drugging young women and that the agency is likely looking into the alleged crimes committed in multiple states.

READ MORE: Diddy's LA home raided by Homeland Security

FOX 11 learned that investigators are looking for laptops, flash drives, and anything that would connect Combs with the allegations.

SkyFOX flew over Combs’ LA home Monday afternoon and showed federal agents conducting their investigation at his home. His homes in Miami and New York were reportedly also raided Monday.