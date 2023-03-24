Officials: At least 8 hurt in Reading building explosion, multi-alarm fire

A massive explosion rocked the Reading skyline on Friday evening, sending debris flying through the air and triggering a multi-alarm fire.

Fire crews responded to 2nd Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a fire at a commercial building with people possibly trapped inside.

The address in early reports matches that of R.M. Palmer Company, an over 70-year-old chocolate company and a staple in the Reading community.

A spokesperson for Tower Health said at least eight people were taken to Reading Hospital. Two of the people brought to the hospital are said to be in fair condition, another was trasferred to another healthcare facility, and the remaining five have since been discharged, according to the hospital.

Authorities will provide an update on the fire and explosion at the West Reading Police Department sometime Friday night.