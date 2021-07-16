Washington Wizards tab Wes Unseld Jr. for head coach: report

The Washington Wizards have selected Wes Unseld Jr. as their next head coach, according to a report.

According to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wizards and Unseld are set to begin contract talks soon.

Unseld – the son of Bullets legend Wes Unseld Sr. – replaces Scott Brooks, who was fired shortly after the Wizards lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs this year.

Currently an assistant coach in the Denver Nuggets organization, Unseld served as an assistant for the Wizards, the Golden State Warriors and the Orlando Magic.

Multiple sports news outlets pointed to Unseld as one of the Wizards’ top choices for their head coaching vacancy.

Brooks guided the Wizards to a 34-38 record during the 2020-2021 campaign, landing them in the playoffs.