Washington Wizards fans enjoy the most affordable beer in the NBA: study

The Brief Washington Wizards fans can enjoy a pretty affordable beer at Capital One Arena without breaking the bank. Capital One Arena ranked number five on that list, with a price tag of $9.59 per beer.



Washington Wizards fans can enjoy a pretty affordable beer at Capital One Arena without breaking the bank.

The study, conducted by betting and predictions news site FlashPicks, ranked all 30 National Basketball Association arenas for the cost of a 16-ounce beer, to determine the priciest and most affordable NBA arenas. Capital One Arena ranked number five on that list, with a price tag of $9.59 per beer.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 03: A vendor delivers beer during the Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers game at Capital One Arena on January 03, 2020 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

According to the site, just one beer at each home game would cost a Wizards fan $393.19, some of the lowest prices in the league.

Oklahoma City Thunder named the cheapest beer in the NBA as the Paycom Center sells a pint for just $6.84, 72 cents less than any other arena. The Atlanta Hawks named the second-best value-for-money beer at $7.56 a pint.

The third-cheapest beer goes to the Indiana Pacers, priced at $8.10 for a 16-ounce.

The Toronto Raptors named the fourth-cheapest beer in the NBA at Scotiabank Arena, where a beer costs $9.17.

Related article

In comparison, fans of Eastern Conference rivals the Cleveland Cavaliers have the 11th cheapest beers. A pint at Rocket Arena will set Cavs fans back $11.99, and see fans pay $491.59 by the end of the season.