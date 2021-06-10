Washington Nationals return to 100% capacity at Nationals Park

The Washington Nationals will return to 100% capacity at Nationals Park starting Thursday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Fans who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear face coverings at all times at the ballpark except when eating or drinking at their seats. Fully vaccinated fans are able to attend without wearing a face mask.

The team says fans will no longer have to sit in socially-distanced pods and annaounced single game tickets are on sale now for the rest of the season.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

Approved bags are once again permitted inside Nationals Park and several fan favorite kids activities will be returning.

Advertisement

Fans must enter and exit through their assigned gates when arriving and leaving the stadium. The entire ballpark will remain cashless.