Washington Nationals hold cherry blossom inspired uniform launch party Wednesday

Fans can get their hands on the new Washington Nationals cherry blossom inspired jerseys and merchandise Wednesday after they are delivered to the team story at Nationals Park.

The team says the Budweiser Clydesdales will deliver the City Connect merchandise to the Nationals Team Store at 10 a.m. for the launch party after making a few surprise stops around the Navy Yard neighborhood.

Fans are invited for food, drinks and to take photos with the Clydesdales. There will also be a chance to win tickets to Opening Weekend games.

The Nationals and Wizards unveiled the cherry blossom inspired uniforms Tuesday. The Wizards will wear the Nike NBA City Edition uniform throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. The Nationals’ City Connect uniforms will be worn during select games throughout the 2022 season and will make their on-field debut during the team’s home-opening weekend on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10.

