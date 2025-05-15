Expand / Collapse search

Washington Mystics kick off their season against Atlanta Dream

Published  May 15, 2025 10:46am EDT
Washington Mystics
    • The Washington Mystics' home opener kicks off on Friday, May 16 against the Atlanta Dream.
    • The Mystics drafted three new players in the WNBA Draft.
    • The team recently announced that guard, Georgia Amoore, suffered an injury during practice.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Mystics will be kicking off their season with a home opener against the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

The team recently shared news that guard Georgia Amoore suffered a right ACL injury back in April during practice. According to the team, "Amoore and the team will examine treatment and rehabilitation options." There has not been an update on her injury since the team originally shared the news. 

The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.

Tickets are still available and start as low as $27, according to TicketMaster.

