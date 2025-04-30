Washington Mystics guard Georgia Amoore suffers ACL injury

The Brief The Washington Mystics drafted three new players in the WNBA Draft. They are Sonia Citron, out of Notre Dame, KiKi Irafen of USC, and Georgia Amoore, who played at the University of Kentucky and Virginia Tech. The team announced Amoore suffered an injury during practice.



Georgia Amoore, the Washington Mystics guard, suffered a right ACL injury during Tuesday's practice.

According to the team, "Amoore and the team will examine treatment and rehabilitation options."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 14: Georgia Amoore poses for a photo with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the sixth overall pick by the Washington Mystics during the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.

The No. 6 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Washington Mystics selected the former Kentucky Wildcats star guard.

According to Sports Illustrated, Amoore is "severely undersized for the WNBA."

This is a developing story that will be updated.