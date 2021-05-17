Washington Football Team star Ryan Kerrigan signs with rival Philadelphia Eagles

The Washington Football Team's star defensive end, Ryan Kerrigan, will be playing for the rival Philadelphia Eagles next season.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Ben DiNucci #7 of the Dallas Cowboys is sacked by Ryan Kerrigan #91 of the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The 32-year-old Kerrigan signed a one-year contract with the Eagles. Kerrigan played all of his 10 seasons in Washington, is a four-time Pro Bowl player and is the franchise's all-time sacks leader with 95 1/2.

"I know I probably wasn't your favorite player over the past decade, but Philadelphia Eagles fans I'm fired up to be playing for you guys now! LFG!!! #flyeaglesfly," Kerrigan posted on Instagram Monday.

On Sunday night he shared a special message to his fans in D.C. "I'll never be able to sum up what these past 10 years have meant to me in an Instagram post, but what I can say is that they have been some of the best of my life. I hope you had as much fun watching me as I did playing for you. Thank you, Washington, for everything. –HBK"

His old team also made their feelings known in a tweet that read, "A franchise leader on and off the field. Thank you Ryan Kerrigan."