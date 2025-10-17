Washington Commanders Week 7 injury report: Terry McLaurin out for fourth week

The Brief Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is once again ruled out for this Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. It will be the fourth consecutive game McLaurin has missed this season. The game takes place at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.



The Washington Commanders have once again ruled out key wide receiver Terry McLaurin for the week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys as he continues to recover from a quad injury.

It will be the fourth consecutive game McLaurin has missed this season.

"It's frustrating for him"

What they're saying:

There was some optimism from both the team and fans that McLaurin could return this week but right now they say he has not improved enough.

"It's frustrating for him, because he's working at it hard," head coach Dan Quinn said after Friday's practice. "It's just not ready yet, and that sometimes happens when you have a soft tissue injury and you're wanting it to get there. But you have to push it at the top speeds."

The team has faced some frustration on offense with McLaurin sidelined and wide receiver Noah Brown — who was meant to fill in for McLaurin — now placed on the IR list.

The Commanders say Brown will now miss the next four games and will be eligible to return in Week 11 for the Commanders' game against the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain.

Friday's injury report

Dig deeper:

WR Terry McLaurin — Quad — Did not practice

DE Dorance Armstong — Hamstring — Did not practice

WR Noah Brown — Groin/Knee — Injured reserve

TE Zach Ertz — Shoulder — Full practice

DE Drake Jackson — Knee — Injured reserve

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. — Calf — Did not practice

WR Deebo Samuel — Heel — Did not practice

G Sam Cosmi — Knee — Full practice

QB Jayden Daniels — Knee — Full practice

CB Jonathan Jones — Hamstring — Full practice

The schedule

What's next:

The Commanders play the division rival Cowboys in Dallas at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Their next game is against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Kanasas City, at 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 27.