Washington Commanders Week 7 injury report: Terry McLaurin out for fourth week
LANDOVER, Md. - The Washington Commanders have once again ruled out key wide receiver Terry McLaurin for the week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys as he continues to recover from a quad injury.
It will be the fourth consecutive game McLaurin has missed this season.
"It's frustrating for him"
What they're saying:
There was some optimism from both the team and fans that McLaurin could return this week but right now they say he has not improved enough.
"It's frustrating for him, because he's working at it hard," head coach Dan Quinn said after Friday's practice. "It's just not ready yet, and that sometimes happens when you have a soft tissue injury and you're wanting it to get there. But you have to push it at the top speeds."
The team has faced some frustration on offense with McLaurin sidelined and wide receiver Noah Brown — who was meant to fill in for McLaurin — now placed on the IR list.
The Commanders say Brown will now miss the next four games and will be eligible to return in Week 11 for the Commanders' game against the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain.
Friday's injury report
Dig deeper:
- WR Terry McLaurin — Quad — Did not practice
- DE Dorance Armstong — Hamstring — Did not practice
- WR Noah Brown — Groin/Knee — Injured reserve
- TE Zach Ertz — Shoulder — Full practice
- DE Drake Jackson — Knee — Injured reserve
- RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. — Calf — Did not practice
- WR Deebo Samuel — Heel — Did not practice
- G Sam Cosmi — Knee — Full practice
- QB Jayden Daniels — Knee — Full practice
- CB Jonathan Jones — Hamstring — Full practice
The schedule
What's next:
The Commanders play the division rival Cowboys in Dallas at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19.
Their next game is against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Kanasas City, at 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 27.