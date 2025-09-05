Washington Commanders vs New York Giants: Week 1 injury report released

The Washington Commanders released their injury report earlier this week for their game on Sunday, September 7 against the New York Giants.

By the numbers:

As of Thursday, September 4:

DE Dorance Armstrong: Limited

WR Noah Brown: Limited

CB Jonathan Jones: Limited

K Matt Gay: Full

QB Marcus Mariota: Full

Dig deeper:

The Source: This story includes information from the Washington Commanders.



