Smoke reported at Dulles Airport, United flight to Tokyo circles in air after engine issue

The Brief A United Airlines 777 bound for Tokyo returned to Dulles after losing power in one engine shortly after takeoff. The mechanical issue sparked a brush fire along a runway; multiple fire crews responded. The flight landed safely with 275 passengers and 15 crew members, and no injuries were reported.



A United Airlines flight headed for Tokyo returned safely to Washington Dulles International Airport on Saturday after losing power in one engine shortly after takeoff, causing a brush fire along the runway.

What we know:

United Airlines confirmed that Flight 803, operating from Washington Dulles to Tokyo Haneda, safely returned to the airport after "the loss of power in one engine." The aircraft was a Boeing 777-200ER with 275 passengers and 15 crew members on board.

The Loudoun Career Fire Fighters Association said the engine issue ignited a brush fire along one of the runways. Multiple units from Loudoun County, Fairfax County, and airport fire and rescue responded to contain the flames.

Sterling Volunteer Fire Company reported that Engine 611B was dispatched to the airfield around 1 p.m.

A video posted on X also showed smoke rising near the runway shortly after takeoff, and the passenger who shared it said the plane circled to release fuel before landing.

United said there were no reported injuries, and the aircraft landed without incident.

United’s response

What they're saying:

United Airlines released a statement saying:

"Shortly after takeoff, United flight 803 returned to Washington Dulles and landed safely to address the loss of power in one engine. There were no reported injuries. We’ve temporarily closed a United Club lounge at Dulles to help assist our customers and work to get them to their destinations. United is grateful to our crews and to the teams at Washington Dulles for their quick work to help ensure the safety of everyone involved."

United says it is scheduling a different aircraft so passengers can continue to Tokyo later Saturday.

According to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, at 12:20pm, "United flight 803 ignited some brush around the runway as it was departing Dulles Airport. The fire was extinguished and the flight returned to Dulles, landing safely at about 1:30 p.m. when it was checked by airport fire responders. For more information about the flight, please contact United Airlines."

Fire operations

Firefighters remained on scene to extinguish the brush fire. There is no indication that airport runways suffered structural damage, and no additional hazards were reported.