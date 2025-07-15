Washington Commanders to retire Art Monk’s No. 81 jersey this November

The Brief The Commanders will retire Art Monk’s No. 81 jersey on Nov. 2. Monk played 14 seasons in Washington and won three Super Bowls. He becomes the sixth player in franchise history to receive the honor.



The Washington Commanders announced Tuesday that Hall of Fame wide receiver Art Monk’s iconic No. 81 jersey will be retired on November 2, in a special ceremony when the team hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.

Monk, a cornerstone of Washington football for 14 seasons, becomes just the sixth player in franchise history to receive this distinguished honor, joining the likes of Darrell Green, Sammy Baugh, Bobby Mitchell, Sonny Jurgensen and Sean Taylor.

Franchise legend

Drafted 18th overall out of Syracuse in the 1980 NFL Draft, Monk wasted little time in making his mark at the professional level. During his legendary run in Washington, he amassed 888 receptions, 12,026 receiving yards, and 65 touchdowns. Monk was a 1982 All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler.

Monk played a pivotal role on two of the three Super Bowl-winning teams in 1988 and 1992, hauling in 7 receptions for 113 yards in 92’ in a 37-24 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Monk finished his career with short stints in New York and Philadelphia, but his greatest impact has always remained in Washington, where he became a role model for professionalism, teamwork, and humility.

In reflecting on the announcement, Monk told the Commanders, "I've been sitting here these last few days just trying to digest it all."

Retirement ceremony details

"Obviously, you want to win when you play the game, but I just loved the game that much," Monk said. "I just wanted to play it, and anytime I had the chance to do so...I did. And in doing that, it led me from one platform to another and obviously into the NFL. There's nothing like it. There's a high you get from it that you can't get doing anything else."

Monk’s passion for the game is one of several reasons why his teammates always returned that respect.

"You showed us what greatness looked like every single day in your work ethic and your humility and how you carried this franchise with dignity," Washington teammate Gary Clark told Monk. "You changed the standard for wide receivers not just here in Washington, but across the league."

Monk’s number is set to be officially retired when the Commanders host the Seattle Seahawks in week 9 on Sunday, Nov. 2, during prime time. No player will ever wear No. 81 for Washington again, ensuring Monk’s legacy is woven into the fabric of the franchise for future generations.

Growing ring

The retirement of Monk’s jersey marks another step as the Commanders continue to honor their most impactful figures. It comes on the heels of recent retirements for numbers belonging to Darrell Green, Sean Taylor, and others — a tradition that only underscores the significance of Monk’s long-awaited honor.

With his jersey now destined for the rafters, Art Monk’s name and number will forever be a beacon for Washington fans — a reminder of the standard of excellence, consistency, and integrity that defines the franchise at its best.