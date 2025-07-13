DC Council budget includes talks of wage increase, RFK Stadium deal

D.C. Council announces a new budget that includes a proposed increase of tipped worker wages to $20 per hour from the current $17.50.

What we know:

The budget proposes the base wage go down to $8 from the current guaranteed minimum cash wage of $10.00 per hour, and if their total earnings (including tips) don't reach the full minimum wage, the employer must make up the difference.

RFK Stadium deal

At this time, there are no clear changes to the RFK stadium issue. According to Council Chair Phil Mendelson, D.C. Mayor Bowser offered $500 million along with two garages and the Washington Commanders agreed to it.



Mendelson says he has been meeting with the Commanders and that discussions have been constructive.

RELATED NEWS: RFK Commanders Stadium deal faces fresh opposition as civic group demands restructuring

What we don't know:

Mendelson is justifying this increase for tipped workers but not for all other workers in D.C. who will still be making $17.50.

There is no word on whether there will be a public vote on the matter.

Further details on the budget can be viewed here.