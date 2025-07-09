The Brief The Commanders revealed new uniforms honoring their Super Bowl-winning legacy. The design revives the iconic burgundy and gold look from the Gibbs era. Fans can see the new uniforms debut on Nov. 2 during Sunday Night Football.



The Washington Commanders have introduced a new alternate uniform and helmet design for the 2025 season, paying tribute to the franchise’s Super Bowl-winning teams of the 1980s and ’90s.

Washington Commanders unveil 2025 uniforms honoring Super Bowl-winning legacy

Throwback tribute

What we know:

Inspired by the team’s classic burgundy and gold color scheme under legendary coach Joe Gibbs, the new "Super Bowl Era" look features a white jersey with burgundy numbers outlined in gold, matching nameplate lettering, and striped sleeves. The uniforms include burgundy pants with white and gold striping, along with white socks accented by burgundy and gold.

The updated helmet retains the iconic gold face mask and striping worn during all three Super Bowl victories, paired with the team’s current logo.

Super Bowl Era debut

The uniform will debut November 2 during a Sunday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks. It will also be worn at home November 30 against the Denver Broncos and again on Christmas Day versus the Dallas Cowboys.

The announcement was made on the 93rd anniversary of the beginning of the franchise.

"We are excited to celebrate Washington’s incredible history with these iconic, Super Bowl Era uniforms this season," said Mark Clouse, Team President of the Washington Commanders in a statement. "Ever since Josh Harris and our ownership group acquired the team back in 2023, they’ve placed great value in finding ways to connect the past and present and honor those that made the burgundy and gold what it is today. These uniforms recognize the most successful era of our franchise – one that reflects a culture of excellence and encompasses many historical moments and special memories amongst our fanbase. Our coaches, players and the entire organization could not be more excited to celebrate our team’s legacy while creating new memories in these uniforms this season."

