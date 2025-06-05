Washington Commanders find continuity at OTA’s

The Brief The Washington Commanders continue to build on their foundation at OTA's. Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn has a standard and being a team player comes first.



The Washington Commanders are standing on togetherness and looking to build on their recent success.

Coaches and players are making an effort to strengthen bonds and shift focus towards leadership, with the road to the Super Bowl in sight. True solidarity is needed in the league in order to win, and the Commanders continue to lay down the foundation.

Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn has a standard and being a team player comes first when suiting up for the burgundy and gold.

"One of the main things for the players starting off here is can you be an awesome teammate," said Quinn. "Then it gets into your role, what that can mean and how good can you get."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 4 : Washington Commanders safety Will Harris (3) listens to instruction from head coach Dan Quinn during OTA's in Ashburn, VA on June 4, 2025. (Photo by John McDonnell/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

For Commanders veteran tight end Zach Ertz, being a team player is not new to him, but learning from a different coaching staff is a new task at hand.

"A lot of times you can go far in the playoffs like we did, and you have a lot of coaching changes," said Ertz. "So you’re learning new coaches, new schemes. This year we’re really fine-tuning the details."

Commanders second-year cornerback Mike Sainristil will step into a larger role this season, as he looks to add to his impressive rookie year with the team. For Sainristil, adding to the team’s winning culture with team bonding is key.

"In regard to building this team culture, the team does a great job of balancing and letting it happen organically," said Sainristil. "We schedule team activities like bowling together."

As the Commanders continue to pursue success, there are players on the team that lead by example. One of those players is defensive tackle Daron Payne, who has shifted his focus to a new challenge. "I’ve just been challenging myself to be a leader and just going out there and working hard," said Payne.

With the offseason heating up, the Commanders will continue to lean on their hard work, brotherhood and leadership to uphold their desire for victory.